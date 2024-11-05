Global Call to Action: Ensuring Safety for Hindus

An attack on a Hindu temple in Canada, described by Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan as "more than an isolated incident," has raised significant concern. Kalyan, deeply moved by the event, expressed his hopes that the Canadian government would act to safeguard the Hindu community.

In a heartfelt social media post, Kalyan highlighted the vulnerabilities of Hindus as a global minority who often face neglect and violence. He referred to past incidents in countries like Pakistan and Bangladesh, noting that each attack strikes at the core of humanity and peace.

He criticized the silence of global leaders and organizations in the face of such targeted hatred and called for urgent action to protect Hindus. Kalyan expressed hope for a united global stance against any community's persecution, urging the Canadian authorities to ensure a safer environment for Hindus.

