Global Call to Action: Ensuring Safety for Hindus
Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan condemns the attack on a Hindu temple in Canada, emphasizing the need for global awareness and action to protect minorities. He urges the Canadian government to ensure safety for Hindus and calls for unified international efforts against persecution.
- Country:
- India
An attack on a Hindu temple in Canada, described by Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan as "more than an isolated incident," has raised significant concern. Kalyan, deeply moved by the event, expressed his hopes that the Canadian government would act to safeguard the Hindu community.
In a heartfelt social media post, Kalyan highlighted the vulnerabilities of Hindus as a global minority who often face neglect and violence. He referred to past incidents in countries like Pakistan and Bangladesh, noting that each attack strikes at the core of humanity and peace.
He criticized the silence of global leaders and organizations in the face of such targeted hatred and called for urgent action to protect Hindus. Kalyan expressed hope for a united global stance against any community's persecution, urging the Canadian authorities to ensure a safer environment for Hindus.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Tanzania's Path to Gender Equality: Legal Reforms to Ending Violence Against Women
Communal Tensions Escalate in Bahraich: New FIRs Filed Over Mahrajganj Violence
High-Stakes U.S. Election Drama Unfolds with Celebrity Support, Political Violence, and Record Campaign Spending
Samajwadi Party Leader Condemns UP Government Amidst Bahraich Violence Controversy
Violence Erupts Over Property Dispute in South Delhi