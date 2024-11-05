Left Menu

Mizoram Advocates for Separate IAS Cadre for Enhanced Governance

An association of IAS officers in Mizoram, along with two other organizations, have requested the state government to urge the Centre for the creation of a separate IAS cadre for Mizoram. The initiative aims to improve administrative efficiency and governance within the state.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Aizawl | Updated: 05-11-2024 11:19 IST | Created: 05-11-2024 10:41 IST
Lalduhoma Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • India

An association of IAS officers in Mizoram, along with the Zoram Research Foundation and members of the All India Service, have appealed to the state government to seek the Centre's authorization for a separate IAS cadre dedicated to Mizoram. An official statement confirmed this request.

In their meeting with Mizoram Chief Minister Lalduhoma, representatives highlighted the potential benefits of a distinct cadre in bolstering the state's administrative capabilities. They urged the Zoram People's Movement government to actively pursue this matter with central authorities.

Currently, Mizoram relies on officers from the AGMUT cadre, shared by Arunachal Pradesh, Goa, Mizoram, and union territories. Chief Minister Lalduhoma assured participants that he would present the issue in the upcoming cabinet meeting, underscoring his commitment to address their concerns.

(With inputs from agencies.)

