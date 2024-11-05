Adityanath Rallies Against Jharkhand's JMM

In an election rally in Koderma, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath accused the JMM-led coalition in Jharkhand of sheltering mafia activities across various sectors including land and mining.

Adityanath emphasized that the BJP, akin to its governance in Uttar Pradesh, can effectively counter such elements and ensure public safety and security.

Highlighting BJP's commitment, he criticized Congress for impeding the construction of the Ram Temple and reiterated BJP's ability to empower women and youth, as well as safeguard national pride.

(With inputs from agencies.)