Escalating Conflict: Gaza Strip Under Siege

Recent Israeli airstrikes have left at least 30 Palestinians dead in the Gaza Strip, as tensions escalate between Israel and Hamas. The strikes come amidst a broader Israeli military operation targeting what they describe as 'terrorist infrastructure.'

In northern Gaza, airstrikes on Beit Lahiya resulted in at least 20 deaths, with operations intensifying since October 5. Separate strikes in Gaza City and Deir Al-Balah claimed additional lives, as confirmed by Palestinian health officials.

According to Israeli forces, their operations have led to the elimination of several gunmen and the dismantling of military sites. Meanwhile, the conflict, which has claimed over 43,300 Palestinian lives in more than a year, shows no signs of abating as destruction continues across the region.

