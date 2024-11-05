Security Concerns Rise After Karachi Shooting of Chinese Workers
In Karachi, a Pakistani guard shot and injured two Chinese nationals at a textile mill, with the authorities asserting no militant connection. The incident underscores China's concern for its citizens' safety in Pakistan, particularly those involved in the Belt and Road Initiative. The guard was arrested, and investigations continue.
- Country:
- Pakistan
A Pakistani guard in Karachi shot and injured two Chinese nationals working in a textile mill on Tuesday. Authorities clarified that the attack seemed unrelated to militant activities.
China has repeatedly requested enhanced security measures for its citizens employed in Pakistan. This comes after two Chinese nationals were killed last month in a suicide bombing near Karachi's airport.
The shooting highlights the security challenges faced by the thousands of Chinese working under the Belt and Road Initiative in Pakistan. The involved guard is in custody, and investigations are ongoing to uncover the motive behind the shooting.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Genomic Revolution: Safeguarding Neonates in NICUs
Supreme Court Calls for Uniform Standards to Safeguard Students in Coaching Centers
Tragedy Sparks Anger: Residents Clash with Railway Guard
Trump Rally Shooting: Unveiling Security Failures and Preventable Tragedy
Tragic Shooting of College Principal Shocks Bhadohi