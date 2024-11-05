Left Menu

Security Concerns Rise After Karachi Shooting of Chinese Workers

In Karachi, a Pakistani guard shot and injured two Chinese nationals at a textile mill, with the authorities asserting no militant connection. The incident underscores China's concern for its citizens' safety in Pakistan, particularly those involved in the Belt and Road Initiative. The guard was arrested, and investigations continue.

Updated: 05-11-2024 16:30 IST | Created: 05-11-2024 15:09 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Pakistan

A Pakistani guard in Karachi shot and injured two Chinese nationals working in a textile mill on Tuesday. Authorities clarified that the attack seemed unrelated to militant activities.

China has repeatedly requested enhanced security measures for its citizens employed in Pakistan. This comes after two Chinese nationals were killed last month in a suicide bombing near Karachi's airport.

The shooting highlights the security challenges faced by the thousands of Chinese working under the Belt and Road Initiative in Pakistan. The involved guard is in custody, and investigations are ongoing to uncover the motive behind the shooting.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Data-Driven Workforce Solutions: Trentino's Model for Skills Matching Success

Financial Inclusion Through Technology: UNDP’s Vision for Mobile Wallets in Africa

Fast-Tracking Biodiversity Action: How AI is Transforming Policy Alignment for Nature’s Future

From Risk to Resilience: How Youth are Shaping the Future of Climate and Security

