Security Concerns Rise After Karachi Shooting of Chinese Workers

A Pakistani guard in Karachi shot and injured two Chinese nationals working in a textile mill on Tuesday. Authorities clarified that the attack seemed unrelated to militant activities.

China has repeatedly requested enhanced security measures for its citizens employed in Pakistan. This comes after two Chinese nationals were killed last month in a suicide bombing near Karachi's airport.

The shooting highlights the security challenges faced by the thousands of Chinese working under the Belt and Road Initiative in Pakistan. The involved guard is in custody, and investigations are ongoing to uncover the motive behind the shooting.

(With inputs from agencies.)