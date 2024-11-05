Justice Served: TSR Jawan and Brother Convicted
A Tripura court sentenced a TSR jawan and his brother to 20 years in prison for repeatedly raping a 14-year-old girl, leading to her pregnancy. The special POCSO judge imposed fines on both, with the case unfolding after the victim filed a complaint in February 2022.
- Country:
- India
In a landmark ruling, a special court in Tripura has sentenced a jawan from the Tripura State Rifles (TSR) and his elder brother to 20 years' imprisonment for the repeated rape of a 14-year-old girl. The court found both guilty of the heinous act, which resulted in the girl becoming pregnant.
The special POCSO judge, Angshuman Debbarma, handed down the sentence on Tuesday and imposed a fine of Rs 25,000 on each convict. The judgment came after a detailed trial, emphasizing the severity of the crime and its impact on the young victim's life.
The appalling incident came to light when the survivor filed an FIR at the women's police station in February 2022. Prosecutor Sudharsan Sharma detailed how the elder brother lured the victim into his home and the TSR jawan used the subsequent event as blackmail. The ordeal left the victim with child, underscoring the grave nature of the crime.
(With inputs from agencies.)
