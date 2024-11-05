Excise Corruption Allegations Shake Karnataka Government
The Karnataka Wine Merchants' Association accused the Excise Minister, R B Thimmapur, of corruption, alleging his office collected Rs 16 crore from excise officials for transfers. The claims have fueled political controversy, with the opposition BJP leveraging the issue to challenge the ruling Congress party.
The Karnataka Wine Merchants' Association recently leveled serious allegations against the state's Excise Minister R B Thimmapur, accusing his office of engaging in rampant corruption. According to the Association, Rs 16 crore was amassed from various excise department officers through transfer practices around Bengaluru.
Although the minister refuted these claims, the opposition BJP has seized the opportunity to target the ruling Congress party, accusing it of being embroiled in yet another scandal. The Wine Merchants' Association sent a detailed letter of complaint to the Karnataka Governor, the Chief Secretary, and the Karnataka Lokayukta, indicating the minister's involvement in the misconduct.
Opposition Leader R Ashoka alleged major financial irregularities linked to liquor license issuance, claiming the state saw a Rs 700 crore scam. The controversy marks another chapter in a series of graft allegations against the Congress-led state government, heightening political tensions.
