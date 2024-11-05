CCTV Footage Crucial in Delhi Drowning Case

The Delhi High Court has instructed the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to provide a status report concerning the preservation of CCTV footage and satellite images in relation to the tragic drowning of three civil services aspirants. The incident took place due to the flooding of a coaching centre's basement.

Justice Dinesh Kumar Sharma requested the report and scheduled the next hearing for January 15. The request for a detailed investigation was made by J Dalvin Suresh, whose son Nevin was one of the victims in the Old Rajinder Nagar incident.

The plea insisted on safeguarding CCTV footage from inside and around the Rau's IAS Study Circle, as well as acquiring satellite images and Google footage from the day of the tragedy, July 27. The CBI has assured that relevant footage has already been preserved. The high court had previously transferred the probe from the Delhi Police to the CBI to ensure impartiality.

