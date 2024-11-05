Left Menu

CCTV Footage Crucial in Delhi Drowning Case

The Delhi High Court has requested the Central Bureau of Investigation to submit a status report on preserving CCTV footage related to the tragic drowning of three civil services aspirants in a flooded coaching centre basement. The plea, moved by one victim's father, also seeks preservation of satellite images.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 05-11-2024 18:08 IST | Created: 05-11-2024 18:08 IST
CCTV Footage Crucial in Delhi Drowning Case
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi High Court has instructed the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to provide a status report concerning the preservation of CCTV footage and satellite images in relation to the tragic drowning of three civil services aspirants. The incident took place due to the flooding of a coaching centre's basement.

Justice Dinesh Kumar Sharma requested the report and scheduled the next hearing for January 15. The request for a detailed investigation was made by J Dalvin Suresh, whose son Nevin was one of the victims in the Old Rajinder Nagar incident.

The plea insisted on safeguarding CCTV footage from inside and around the Rau's IAS Study Circle, as well as acquiring satellite images and Google footage from the day of the tragedy, July 27. The CBI has assured that relevant footage has already been preserved. The high court had previously transferred the probe from the Delhi Police to the CBI to ensure impartiality.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Kyiv Under Siege: Drone Attacks Intensify

Kyiv Under Siege: Drone Attacks Intensify

 Ukraine
2
Starmer's Battle Against Channel Crossings: Doubling Down on Border Security

Starmer's Battle Against Channel Crossings: Doubling Down on Border Security

 United Kingdom
3
Election Showdown: A Divided America Heads to the Polls

Election Showdown: A Divided America Heads to the Polls

 Global
4
Electric Sparks: China-France Dialogue on EV Tariffs

Electric Sparks: China-France Dialogue on EV Tariffs

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Data-Driven Workforce Solutions: Trentino's Model for Skills Matching Success

Financial Inclusion Through Technology: UNDP’s Vision for Mobile Wallets in Africa

Fast-Tracking Biodiversity Action: How AI is Transforming Policy Alignment for Nature’s Future

From Risk to Resilience: How Youth are Shaping the Future of Climate and Security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024