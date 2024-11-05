Army's Recruitment Rally: A Gateway for Jammu & Kashmir's Youth

The Indian Army is set to launch a significant recruitment drive in Poonch district, Jammu and Kashmir, from November 8 to 20, aiming to fill more than 350 vacancies in the Territorial Army, according to a defense spokesperson.

Held at the Advance Landing Ground in Surankote, the campaign offers local youths a chance to join the army, serving their nation and supporting their community. The event seeks to appoint 307 individuals for soldier-general duty roles and 45 for clerks and tradesmen positions.

Open to candidates from 31 tehsils of Jammu division, including Poonch, Rajouri, Reasi, and Jammu districts, the rally invites participants eligible for various positions. With support from Jammu and Kashmir's civil administration, the army aims for a successful rally that empowers regional youth as 'Sons of Soil'.

(With inputs from agencies.)