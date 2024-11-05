Left Menu

Army's Recruitment Rally: A Gateway for Jammu & Kashmir's Youth

The Indian Army is hosting a recruitment rally in Poonch district, Jammu and Kashmir, from November 8 to 20. Aiming to fill over 350 vacancies in the Territorial Army, this initiative provides local youths an opportunity to serve the nation and their community. The rally seeks candidates from across the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 05-11-2024 19:24 IST | Created: 05-11-2024 19:24 IST
Army's Recruitment Rally: A Gateway for Jammu & Kashmir's Youth
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian Army is set to launch a significant recruitment drive in Poonch district, Jammu and Kashmir, from November 8 to 20, aiming to fill more than 350 vacancies in the Territorial Army, according to a defense spokesperson.

Held at the Advance Landing Ground in Surankote, the campaign offers local youths a chance to join the army, serving their nation and supporting their community. The event seeks to appoint 307 individuals for soldier-general duty roles and 45 for clerks and tradesmen positions.

Open to candidates from 31 tehsils of Jammu division, including Poonch, Rajouri, Reasi, and Jammu districts, the rally invites participants eligible for various positions. With support from Jammu and Kashmir's civil administration, the army aims for a successful rally that empowers regional youth as 'Sons of Soil'.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Turkish Businessman's Arrest: Unmasking the Oil Sanctions Evasion

Turkish Businessman's Arrest: Unmasking the Oil Sanctions Evasion

 United States
2
Trump Campaign Claims Early Voting Momentum

Trump Campaign Claims Early Voting Momentum

 United States
3
Final Sprint in Battlegrounds: Harris vs. Trump Showdown

Final Sprint in Battlegrounds: Harris vs. Trump Showdown

 United States
4
Musk's Million-Dollar Voter Sweepstakes Faces Legal Scrutiny

Musk's Million-Dollar Voter Sweepstakes Faces Legal Scrutiny

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Data-Driven Workforce Solutions: Trentino's Model for Skills Matching Success

Financial Inclusion Through Technology: UNDP’s Vision for Mobile Wallets in Africa

Fast-Tracking Biodiversity Action: How AI is Transforming Policy Alignment for Nature’s Future

From Risk to Resilience: How Youth are Shaping the Future of Climate and Security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024