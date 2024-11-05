Valdecy Urquiza: Interpol's New Diversity Champion
Valdecy Urquiza has been elected as the new chief of Interpol, becoming the first leader from outside Europe or the USA. As Interpol's new secretary-general, he pledges to prioritize diversity and address global security challenges amidst rising cybercrime and internal divisions among member countries.
Valdecy Urquiza, a high-ranking Brazilian police official, has been selected as the next head of Interpol, the world's leading policing organization, Interpol announced on Tuesday.
Urquiza was appointed secretary-general following a vote by the general assembly in Glasgow, Scotland. His historic appointment marks the first time a leader from outside Europe or the USA will head the Lyon, France-based organization.
Promising to advance diversity, Urquiza stated, "A strong Interpol is one that includes everyone." This comes as Interpol faces mounting challenges, including cybercrime, as it coordinates efforts among its 196 member nations to combat global crimes.
