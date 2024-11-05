Left Menu

Brutal Brick Assault and Robbery in West Delhi: Auto Driver Arrested

A woman was attacked with bricks and robbed by an autorickshaw driver in West Delhi's Peera Garhi. The driver, identified as Sahil, was later arrested by police. The victim, carrying gifts and wearing jewelry, is recovering in hospital. The incident is under further investigation.

A woman suffered a violent attack involving bricks at the hands of an autorickshaw driver in West Delhi, according to police reports on Tuesday.

The harrowing incident unfolded on November 2 while the victim was en route home to Sultanpuri in an auto rickshaw. Police arrested the accused driver identified as Sahil from Paschim Vihar on Monday. The assailant allegedly targeted the woman because she was carrying gifts and wearing jewelry, leaving her severely injured on Peera Garhi Camp's roads.

Admitted to a nearby hospital, the woman's condition has improved, said Deputy Commissioner of Police (Outer) Sachin Sharma. Eight police teams swiftly led to the identification and capture of the suspect with footage from over 100 CCTV cameras scrutinized.

