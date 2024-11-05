Brutal Brick Assault and Robbery in West Delhi: Auto Driver Arrested

A woman suffered a violent attack involving bricks at the hands of an autorickshaw driver in West Delhi, according to police reports on Tuesday.

The harrowing incident unfolded on November 2 while the victim was en route home to Sultanpuri in an auto rickshaw. Police arrested the accused driver identified as Sahil from Paschim Vihar on Monday. The assailant allegedly targeted the woman because she was carrying gifts and wearing jewelry, leaving her severely injured on Peera Garhi Camp's roads.

Admitted to a nearby hospital, the woman's condition has improved, said Deputy Commissioner of Police (Outer) Sachin Sharma. Eight police teams swiftly led to the identification and capture of the suspect with footage from over 100 CCTV cameras scrutinized.

