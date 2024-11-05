Delhi Police Busts Major Heroin Supply Chain in Bawana
Delhi Police seized heroin valued at Rs 3.5 crore in Bawana and arrested two suspects. Acting on a tip, the police apprehended Bilal Ahmed and Anis, both from Bareilly, Uttar Pradesh. The raid led to the recovery of 698 gm of heroin. Investigations continue in this case.
- Country:
- India
In a significant drug bust, Delhi Police have seized heroin worth Rs 3.5 crore in the Bawana area and arrested two individuals. Officials confirmed the operation on Tuesday, following a successful raid on Monday.
Acting on a tip-off, police set up a raiding party to intercept heroin suppliers Bilal Ahmed, 23, and Anis, 22. The duo, hailing from Uttar Pradesh's Bareilly, was apprehended near Bawana Sector-2.
Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (Outer North) Bharat B Reddy stated that a total of 698 grams of heroin was seized from Ahmed. The police have registered a case, and further investigation is ongoing in this major narcotics operation.
(With inputs from agencies.)