Governor Criticizes Canadian PM Over Temple Attack

Himachal Pradesh Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla has strongly condemned the recent attack on a Hindu temple in Canada orchestrated by Khalistani separatists. He accused Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau of sheltering anti-India elements and noted that such actions are politically motivated.

Shukla asserted that India will actively oppose those who support terrorism and warned that the global community must recognize India's firm stance against any government backing anti-India activities.

Coinciding with these comments, Raj Bhawan celebrated the foundation day of 15 states and Union Territories, promoting the 'Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat' vision to encourage cultural exchange and strengthen national unity.

(With inputs from agencies.)