Governor Criticizes Canadian PM Over Temple Attack

Himachal Pradesh Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla condemned an attack on a Hindu temple in Canada by Khalistani separatists, accusing PM Justin Trudeau of protecting anti-India elements for political gain. Shukla emphasized India's stance against terrorism and lauded the 'Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat' initiative during a state celebration.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shimla | Updated: 05-11-2024 20:35 IST | Created: 05-11-2024 20:35 IST
Himachal Pradesh Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla has strongly condemned the recent attack on a Hindu temple in Canada orchestrated by Khalistani separatists. He accused Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau of sheltering anti-India elements and noted that such actions are politically motivated.

Shukla asserted that India will actively oppose those who support terrorism and warned that the global community must recognize India's firm stance against any government backing anti-India activities.

Coinciding with these comments, Raj Bhawan celebrated the foundation day of 15 states and Union Territories, promoting the 'Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat' vision to encourage cultural exchange and strengthen national unity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

