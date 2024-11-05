Governor Criticizes Canadian PM Over Temple Attack
Himachal Pradesh Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla condemned an attack on a Hindu temple in Canada by Khalistani separatists, accusing PM Justin Trudeau of protecting anti-India elements for political gain. Shukla emphasized India's stance against terrorism and lauded the 'Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat' initiative during a state celebration.
- Country:
- India
Himachal Pradesh Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla has strongly condemned the recent attack on a Hindu temple in Canada orchestrated by Khalistani separatists. He accused Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau of sheltering anti-India elements and noted that such actions are politically motivated.
Shukla asserted that India will actively oppose those who support terrorism and warned that the global community must recognize India's firm stance against any government backing anti-India activities.
Coinciding with these comments, Raj Bhawan celebrated the foundation day of 15 states and Union Territories, promoting the 'Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat' vision to encourage cultural exchange and strengthen national unity.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Groin Strain Sidelines Williamson from Second Test Against India
Kane Williamson to Miss Second Test Against India
India's Strategic Role in BRICS: A Platform for Global Development
Indian American Republicans Criticize Kamala Harris' Policies
India values close cooperation within BRICS which has emerged as an important platform for dialogue and discussion: PM Modi.