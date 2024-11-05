Crackdown on Fake Marriage Rackets in India

The Allahabad High Court has taken stern action against the misuse of fake marriage and age certificates by 'runaway' couples seeking court protection. In its recent directive, the court has ordered a detailed investigation by the Uttar Pradesh police into organisations suspected of being part of this fraudulent racket.

The investigation was prompted by a case involving a couple from Hapur district, who filed for police protection on the grounds of marriage without familial consent. However, upon verification, their documents—including Aadhar and PAN cards, and their marriage certificate—were found to be forged.

The court expressed grave concerns, observing that these sham marriages often involve underage girls paired with adult men. In many instances, legal professionals and religious figures are implicated in this scheme, which the court described as 'organised fraud.' The court criticised police inefficiency in tracing the origins of these counterfeit documents.

(With inputs from agencies.)