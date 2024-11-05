Left Menu

Land Wars: Controversy Surrounds Saraswati Power Project

A legal dispute between Andhra Pradesh leaders over Saraswati Power highlights land acquisition issues. Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan claims that lands were taken from farmers and Dalits, sparking controversy. YSRCP dismisses this as diversion politics amid alleged law order problems, emphasizing past administration hurdles in setting up the project.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Palnadu | Updated: 05-11-2024 21:30 IST | Created: 05-11-2024 21:30 IST
  • India

The ongoing legal conflict between Andhra Pradesh's political figures over Saraswati Power has brought land acquisition controversies to the fore. Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan visited the site, alleging improper land transfer, claiming that lands were unfairly seized from farmers and Dalits to benefit the enterprise.

The YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) has rejected these allegations, branding them as diversion tactics amidst what they describe as rising challenges in law and order within the state, as well as increasing crimes against women.

Kalyan insists that the land was taken under false pretenses, promising jobs that never materialized, while YSRCP argues the focus should remain on developmental and law enforcement issues rather than individual projects.

(With inputs from agencies.)

