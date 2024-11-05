Encounter in Bandipora: Terrorist Killed, Two Security Personnel Injured
A confrontation in Jammu and Kashmir's Bandipora district resulted in one terrorist being killed and two security personnel injured. The clash occurred during a search operation in the Choontpathri forest. The injured have been hospitalized and the operation remains ongoing.
A terrorist was killed, and two security personnel were injured in an encounter in the Bandipora district of Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday, police have confirmed.
The clash erupted when security forces, acting on a tip-off about the presence of militants, initiated a cordon-and-search operation in the Choontpathri forest area.
The gunfight ensued after terrorists opened fire, prompting security forces to retaliate. Both the injured Army jawan and CRPF trooper have been transferred to a hospital, and operations continue in the area.
