Rahul Gandhi Advocates for Comprehensive Caste Census in India
Rahul Gandhi addresses caste discrimination in India, advocating for a caste census. He criticizes the BJP for opposing this and stresses the need for accurate data to address inequalities. As Telangana initiates a caste survey, Gandhi emphasizes a non-bureaucratic approach involving diverse communities in formulating questions.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 05-11-2024 22:30 IST | Created: 05-11-2024 22:30 IST
- Country:
- India
Rahul Gandhi, a prominent Congress leader, has declared caste discrimination in India as one of the worst worldwide and emphasized the necessity of a caste census to tackle this pressing issue.
Speaking at a Telangana Congress meeting about the state's upcoming caste survey on November 6, Gandhi expressed his commitment to making Telangana a model for caste census implementation.
Criticizing Prime Minister Narendra Modi's stance, Gandhi questioned the PM's hesitance to publicly address discrimination and advocate for truthful representation of India's diverse communities.
