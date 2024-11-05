Rahul Gandhi Advocates for Comprehensive Caste Census in India

Rahul Gandhi, a prominent Congress leader, has declared caste discrimination in India as one of the worst worldwide and emphasized the necessity of a caste census to tackle this pressing issue.

Speaking at a Telangana Congress meeting about the state's upcoming caste survey on November 6, Gandhi expressed his commitment to making Telangana a model for caste census implementation.

Criticizing Prime Minister Narendra Modi's stance, Gandhi questioned the PM's hesitance to publicly address discrimination and advocate for truthful representation of India's diverse communities.

(With inputs from agencies.)