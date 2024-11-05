Left Menu

Rahul Gandhi Advocates for Comprehensive Caste Census in India

Rahul Gandhi addresses caste discrimination in India, advocating for a caste census. He criticizes the BJP for opposing this and stresses the need for accurate data to address inequalities. As Telangana initiates a caste survey, Gandhi emphasizes a non-bureaucratic approach involving diverse communities in formulating questions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 05-11-2024 22:30 IST | Created: 05-11-2024 22:30 IST
Rahul Gandhi Advocates for Comprehensive Caste Census in India
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Rahul Gandhi, a prominent Congress leader, has declared caste discrimination in India as one of the worst worldwide and emphasized the necessity of a caste census to tackle this pressing issue.

Speaking at a Telangana Congress meeting about the state's upcoming caste survey on November 6, Gandhi expressed his commitment to making Telangana a model for caste census implementation.

Criticizing Prime Minister Narendra Modi's stance, Gandhi questioned the PM's hesitance to publicly address discrimination and advocate for truthful representation of India's diverse communities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Turkish Businessman's Arrest: Unmasking the Oil Sanctions Evasion

Turkish Businessman's Arrest: Unmasking the Oil Sanctions Evasion

 United States
2
Trump Campaign Claims Early Voting Momentum

Trump Campaign Claims Early Voting Momentum

 United States
3
Final Sprint in Battlegrounds: Harris vs. Trump Showdown

Final Sprint in Battlegrounds: Harris vs. Trump Showdown

 United States
4
Musk's Million-Dollar Voter Sweepstakes Faces Legal Scrutiny

Musk's Million-Dollar Voter Sweepstakes Faces Legal Scrutiny

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Data-Driven Workforce Solutions: Trentino's Model for Skills Matching Success

Financial Inclusion Through Technology: UNDP’s Vision for Mobile Wallets in Africa

Fast-Tracking Biodiversity Action: How AI is Transforming Policy Alignment for Nature’s Future

From Risk to Resilience: How Youth are Shaping the Future of Climate and Security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024