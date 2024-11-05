Left Menu

Security Breach: Chinese Nationals Targeted in Karachi Firing

Two Chinese nationals were injured in Karachi when a security guard opened fire after a dispute. The incident occurred at a police station and led to increased scrutiny of security protocols for foreign nationals in Pakistan, particularly those involved in the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor projects.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Karachi | Updated: 05-11-2024 22:30 IST | Created: 05-11-2024 22:30 IST
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

An incident unfolded in Karachi, Pakistan, as two Chinese nationals suffered injuries following a security guard's gunfire during an altercation.

The altercation took place at a police station in the city's Industrial Trading Estate area, leaving one victim in critical condition. Authorities, led by Deputy Inspector General Azhar Mahesar, are investigating the motive behind the shooting.

The Foreign Office has confirmed the injuries and emphasized their commitment to bringing the responsible individual to justice. This marks the third attack on foreign nationals in Karachi this year, highlighting ongoing security concerns for Chinese personnel involved in CPEC projects.

(With inputs from agencies.)

