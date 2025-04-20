Left Menu

Controversy and Conflict: Attack on Minister Highlights Tensions Over Canal Projects in Sindh

Pakistani Hindu Minister of State, Kheal Das Kohistani, was attacked by protesters in Sindh opposed to federal canal projects. The attack is part of broader dissent over feared adverse effects on local irrigation. Police have arrested a political leader, and a thorough investigation is underway per government directives.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Islamabad | Updated: 20-04-2025 19:36 IST | Created: 20-04-2025 19:36 IST
In a striking incident reflecting rising tensions over federal canal projects, a Pakistani Hindu Minister of State, Kheal Das Kohistani, was targeted in an attack by protestors in Sindh.

Kohistani, serving under Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif's government, faced the assault while traversing the Thatta district. His convoy was bombarded with tomatoes and potatoes by demonstrators opposing plans to construct canals in Punjab. The projects are feared to siphon off crucial water flow, essential for irrigation in Sindh, fomenting protests by various nationalist groups.

Though Kohistani emerged unscathed, the fallout was swift. Authorities arrested Sindh Taraqi Pasand party leader Syed Jalal Shah, with several of his associates named in a First Information Report. Prime Minister Shehbaz, along with federal officials, condemned the attack, promising a meticulous investigation; leading government figures labeled the actions as unacceptable provocations against public representatives.

(With inputs from agencies.)

