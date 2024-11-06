Tensions High as Israeli Military Intercepts Drones from Iraq

The Israeli military confirmed intercepting two drones on Tuesday, adding to escalating regional tensions. According to military sources, drones approached from the east before being neutralized, ensuring no reported injuries.

Sirens alerted residents in Eilat, a key Red Sea port, amidst these interceptions. The Islamic Resistance in Iraq claimed the drones targeted vital interests in Eilat, intensifying their ongoing attacks amidst the Israel-Gaza conflict.

The pro-Iran Iraqi group has been actively targeting Israel since the Gaza war erupted, exacerbating regional uncertainties as both sides brace for further confrontations.

(With inputs from agencies.)