Left Menu

Tensions High as Israeli Military Intercepts Drones from Iraq

The Israeli military reported intercepting two drones entering its territory from the east, one targeting Eilat. The Islamic Resistance in Iraq claimed responsibility, escalating conflicts linked to Israel’s ongoing Gaza war. No injuries were reported amidst heightened regional tensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-11-2024 02:52 IST | Created: 06-11-2024 02:52 IST
Tensions High as Israeli Military Intercepts Drones from Iraq
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Israeli military confirmed intercepting two drones on Tuesday, adding to escalating regional tensions. According to military sources, drones approached from the east before being neutralized, ensuring no reported injuries.

Sirens alerted residents in Eilat, a key Red Sea port, amidst these interceptions. The Islamic Resistance in Iraq claimed the drones targeted vital interests in Eilat, intensifying their ongoing attacks amidst the Israel-Gaza conflict.

The pro-Iran Iraqi group has been actively targeting Israel since the Gaza war erupted, exacerbating regional uncertainties as both sides brace for further confrontations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Turkish Businessman's Arrest: Unmasking the Oil Sanctions Evasion

Turkish Businessman's Arrest: Unmasking the Oil Sanctions Evasion

 United States
2
Trump Campaign Claims Early Voting Momentum

Trump Campaign Claims Early Voting Momentum

 United States
3
Final Sprint in Battlegrounds: Harris vs. Trump Showdown

Final Sprint in Battlegrounds: Harris vs. Trump Showdown

 United States
4
Musk's Million-Dollar Voter Sweepstakes Faces Legal Scrutiny

Musk's Million-Dollar Voter Sweepstakes Faces Legal Scrutiny

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Data-Driven Workforce Solutions: Trentino's Model for Skills Matching Success

Financial Inclusion Through Technology: UNDP’s Vision for Mobile Wallets in Africa

Fast-Tracking Biodiversity Action: How AI is Transforming Policy Alignment for Nature’s Future

From Risk to Resilience: How Youth are Shaping the Future of Climate and Security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024