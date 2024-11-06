Global Instability: North Korean Troops Enter Ukraine Conflict

The conflict in Ukraine has taken a new and unexpected twist, with President Volodymyr Zelenskiy announcing the involvement of North Korean troops in clashes with Ukrainian military forces. He described this escalation as opening a 'new page in instability in the world.'

In an interview with South Korean television, Ukrainian Defence Minister Rustem Umerov confirmed a 'small engagement' between North Korean and Ukrainian troops. This development marks an apparent escalation in the ongoing conflict, which began with Russia's invasion of Ukraine in 2022.

The situation is further complicated by reports of over 10,000 North Korean troops arriving in Russia, particularly in frontline areas like the Kursk region. Though Russia has yet to officially acknowledge the presence of North Korean soldiers on its soil, President Putin did not refute recent reports, leaving the situation tense and uncertain.

(With inputs from agencies.)