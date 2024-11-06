Global Instability: North Korean Troops Enter Ukraine Conflict
The conflict in Ukraine has intensified as North Korean troops reportedly engage with Ukrainian forces. President Zelenskiy highlights this development as a new source of global instability, urging for collective action against this escalation. Ukraine's defense minister confirmed the engagement, with over 10,000 North Korean soldiers now reportedly in Russia.
The conflict in Ukraine has taken a new and unexpected twist, with President Volodymyr Zelenskiy announcing the involvement of North Korean troops in clashes with Ukrainian military forces. He described this escalation as opening a 'new page in instability in the world.'
In an interview with South Korean television, Ukrainian Defence Minister Rustem Umerov confirmed a 'small engagement' between North Korean and Ukrainian troops. This development marks an apparent escalation in the ongoing conflict, which began with Russia's invasion of Ukraine in 2022.
The situation is further complicated by reports of over 10,000 North Korean troops arriving in Russia, particularly in frontline areas like the Kursk region. Though Russia has yet to officially acknowledge the presence of North Korean soldiers on its soil, President Putin did not refute recent reports, leaving the situation tense and uncertain.
(With inputs from agencies.)
