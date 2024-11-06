Restoration of J&K's Special Status: A Historical Resolution

The Jammu and Kashmir Assembly's recent resolution for restoring the region's special status has garnered praise from socio-political activist Sunil Dimple.

Dimple, who helms the Mission Statehood J-K, referred to this as a historic decision and lauded the National Conference-led government for its efforts.

He criticized past actions, notably the August 5, 2019 decision to bifurcate the state and revoke Article 370. Dimple urged for unity in reclaiming state rights and lambasted the BJP for its opposition to the resolution.

(With inputs from agencies.)