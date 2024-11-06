Call for UN Probe in Escalating Israel-Hezbollah Conflict

A coalition of NGOs pressed for an urgent United Nations Human Rights Council session to launch an investigation into reported human rights abuses in the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hezbollah in Lebanon.

The violence has escalated since mid-September with over 3,000 reported deaths in Lebanon. Despite international calls, investigations into the atrocities have yet to be initiated, prompting NGOs like Human Rights Watch to demand swift action.

Lack of investigation into the crisis has raised concerns; however, political complexities, including Lebanon's hesitance to scrutinize Hezbollah's role, challenge progress. The session's potential could reignite debates on international double standards regarding global conflicts.

(With inputs from agencies.)