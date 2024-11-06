Left Menu

Daring Daylight Heist: Duo Arrested for Robbery in Delhi

Delhi Police arrested two men for robbing a grocery store owner at gunpoint in Rohini. The suspects, Bittu and Sachin from Haryana, have a history of criminal activity. The robbery occurred on November 1, and the suspects were traced and apprehended with the help of CCTV footage.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 06-11-2024 16:50 IST | Created: 06-11-2024 16:47 IST
Daring Daylight Heist: Duo Arrested for Robbery in Delhi
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi Police have successfully apprehended two suspects following a bold daylight robbery at a grocery store in Rohini, officials revealed on Wednesday. The men, identified as Bittu, 31, and Sachin, 22, are both residents of Haryana and known drug addicts.

The incident occurred on November 1, when the store owner, Rupesh, fell victim to an armed robbery at his shop in Kanjhawala. The two men arrived on a motorcycle, entered the store, brandishing a firearm, and made off with the owner's gold chain.

CCTV footage played a crucial role in tracking the duo to Nilothi in Haryana's Jhajjar district, leading to their subsequent arrest. The investigation into the case is still underway, as authorities seek to uncover any additional criminal activity connected to the suspects.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Turkish Businessman's Arrest: Unmasking the Oil Sanctions Evasion

Turkish Businessman's Arrest: Unmasking the Oil Sanctions Evasion

 United States
2
Trump Campaign Claims Early Voting Momentum

Trump Campaign Claims Early Voting Momentum

 United States
3
Final Sprint in Battlegrounds: Harris vs. Trump Showdown

Final Sprint in Battlegrounds: Harris vs. Trump Showdown

 United States
4
Musk's Million-Dollar Voter Sweepstakes Faces Legal Scrutiny

Musk's Million-Dollar Voter Sweepstakes Faces Legal Scrutiny

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Data-Driven Workforce Solutions: Trentino's Model for Skills Matching Success

Financial Inclusion Through Technology: UNDP’s Vision for Mobile Wallets in Africa

Fast-Tracking Biodiversity Action: How AI is Transforming Policy Alignment for Nature’s Future

From Risk to Resilience: How Youth are Shaping the Future of Climate and Security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024