Daring Daylight Heist: Duo Arrested for Robbery in Delhi
Delhi Police arrested two men for robbing a grocery store owner at gunpoint in Rohini. The suspects, Bittu and Sachin from Haryana, have a history of criminal activity. The robbery occurred on November 1, and the suspects were traced and apprehended with the help of CCTV footage.
- Country:
- India
Delhi Police have successfully apprehended two suspects following a bold daylight robbery at a grocery store in Rohini, officials revealed on Wednesday. The men, identified as Bittu, 31, and Sachin, 22, are both residents of Haryana and known drug addicts.
The incident occurred on November 1, when the store owner, Rupesh, fell victim to an armed robbery at his shop in Kanjhawala. The two men arrived on a motorcycle, entered the store, brandishing a firearm, and made off with the owner's gold chain.
CCTV footage played a crucial role in tracking the duo to Nilothi in Haryana's Jhajjar district, leading to their subsequent arrest. The investigation into the case is still underway, as authorities seek to uncover any additional criminal activity connected to the suspects.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Delhi
- robbery
- grocery store
- police
- arrest
- Haryana
- CCTV
- crime
- gold chain
- invesigation
ALSO READ
Former Oil Minister Arrested in Venezuela for Alleged US Collaboration
Haryana and Punjab Tackle Stubble Burning Crisis: Reduction Achieved but Challenges Persist
M Mukesh Arrested in 2010 Sexual Assault Case: A Deep Dive into Allegations
ED Cracks Down on Massive Heroin Smuggling Network, Arrests Six
NIA Arrests Three in Coimbatore Car Bomb Case, Unearths Terror Financing Angle