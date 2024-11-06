Daring Daylight Heist: Duo Arrested for Robbery in Delhi

Delhi Police have successfully apprehended two suspects following a bold daylight robbery at a grocery store in Rohini, officials revealed on Wednesday. The men, identified as Bittu, 31, and Sachin, 22, are both residents of Haryana and known drug addicts.

The incident occurred on November 1, when the store owner, Rupesh, fell victim to an armed robbery at his shop in Kanjhawala. The two men arrived on a motorcycle, entered the store, brandishing a firearm, and made off with the owner's gold chain.

CCTV footage played a crucial role in tracking the duo to Nilothi in Haryana's Jhajjar district, leading to their subsequent arrest. The investigation into the case is still underway, as authorities seek to uncover any additional criminal activity connected to the suspects.

