Supreme Court Clarifies LMV License Privileges for Transport Vehicles

In a pivotal verdict for commercial drivers, the Supreme Court ruled on Wednesday that holders of Light Motor Vehicle (LMV) licenses are entitled to drive transport vehicles weighing up to 7,500 kilograms. This judgment, delivered by a five-judge Constitution bench, provides much-needed clarity in licensing regulations.

Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud spearheaded the bench, which underscored the decision's potential to curb insurance companies from denying claims purely based on the types of licenses drivers carry when involved in accidents. The 126-page judgment, authored by Justice Hrishikesh Roy, upholds the 2017 Mukund Dewangan case's findings on LMV licenses.

While the ruling addresses nuances under the Motor Vehicle Act, it emphasizes that LMV and Transport Vehicle categories overlap, with additional eligibility conditions applicable for vehicles exceeding 7,500 kg and specialized types like e-carts. Importantly, the bench recognized road safety as crucial but found no data linking LMV drivers to increased accident rates.

(With inputs from agencies.)