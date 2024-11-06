Left Menu

Supreme Court Clarifies LMV License Privileges for Transport Vehicles

The Supreme Court ruled that Light Motor Vehicle (LMV) license holders can legally drive transport vehicles under 7,500 kg, offering clarity on licensing and supporting commercial drivers. This decision should prevent insurance claims rejections based on license type. It emphasizes road safety without linking LMV drivers to increased accidents.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 06-11-2024 17:43 IST | Created: 06-11-2024 17:43 IST
Supreme Court Clarifies LMV License Privileges for Transport Vehicles
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a pivotal verdict for commercial drivers, the Supreme Court ruled on Wednesday that holders of Light Motor Vehicle (LMV) licenses are entitled to drive transport vehicles weighing up to 7,500 kilograms. This judgment, delivered by a five-judge Constitution bench, provides much-needed clarity in licensing regulations.

Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud spearheaded the bench, which underscored the decision's potential to curb insurance companies from denying claims purely based on the types of licenses drivers carry when involved in accidents. The 126-page judgment, authored by Justice Hrishikesh Roy, upholds the 2017 Mukund Dewangan case's findings on LMV licenses.

While the ruling addresses nuances under the Motor Vehicle Act, it emphasizes that LMV and Transport Vehicle categories overlap, with additional eligibility conditions applicable for vehicles exceeding 7,500 kg and specialized types like e-carts. Importantly, the bench recognized road safety as crucial but found no data linking LMV drivers to increased accident rates.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Turkish Businessman's Arrest: Unmasking the Oil Sanctions Evasion

Turkish Businessman's Arrest: Unmasking the Oil Sanctions Evasion

 United States
2
Trump Campaign Claims Early Voting Momentum

Trump Campaign Claims Early Voting Momentum

 United States
3
Final Sprint in Battlegrounds: Harris vs. Trump Showdown

Final Sprint in Battlegrounds: Harris vs. Trump Showdown

 United States
4
Musk's Million-Dollar Voter Sweepstakes Faces Legal Scrutiny

Musk's Million-Dollar Voter Sweepstakes Faces Legal Scrutiny

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Data-Driven Workforce Solutions: Trentino's Model for Skills Matching Success

Financial Inclusion Through Technology: UNDP’s Vision for Mobile Wallets in Africa

Fast-Tracking Biodiversity Action: How AI is Transforming Policy Alignment for Nature’s Future

From Risk to Resilience: How Youth are Shaping the Future of Climate and Security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024