Left Menu

Haryana Boosts Ration Depot Transparency with CCTV Directive

Haryana's Minister for Food, Civil Supplies, and Consumer Affairs, Rajesh Nagar, has mandated the installation of CCTV cameras at ration depots. This initiative aims to enhance transparency in operations and ensure prompt, equitable distribution of rations. Strict measures will be applied against depot holders who delay distributions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 06-11-2024 18:32 IST | Created: 06-11-2024 18:32 IST
Haryana Boosts Ration Depot Transparency with CCTV Directive
  • Country:
  • India

In a move to bolster transparency at ration depots across Haryana, Minister Rajesh Nagar has called for the installation of CCTV cameras. This directive, issued during a departmental meeting, seeks to deter irregularities in ration distribution to underprivileged groups.

Nagar stressed the need for vigilant monitoring both at district and headquarters levels to ensure accountability. He underscored that any delay or misconduct by depot holders would trigger strict punitive actions.

Highlighting the importance of timely distribution, Nagar instructed that rations reach depots before the start of each month and criticized those shielding dishonest depot holders. The drive also includes the use of online updates and public communication to notify consumers about ration availability.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Turkish Businessman's Arrest: Unmasking the Oil Sanctions Evasion

Turkish Businessman's Arrest: Unmasking the Oil Sanctions Evasion

 United States
2
Trump Campaign Claims Early Voting Momentum

Trump Campaign Claims Early Voting Momentum

 United States
3
Final Sprint in Battlegrounds: Harris vs. Trump Showdown

Final Sprint in Battlegrounds: Harris vs. Trump Showdown

 United States
4
Musk's Million-Dollar Voter Sweepstakes Faces Legal Scrutiny

Musk's Million-Dollar Voter Sweepstakes Faces Legal Scrutiny

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Data-Driven Workforce Solutions: Trentino's Model for Skills Matching Success

Financial Inclusion Through Technology: UNDP’s Vision for Mobile Wallets in Africa

Fast-Tracking Biodiversity Action: How AI is Transforming Policy Alignment for Nature’s Future

From Risk to Resilience: How Youth are Shaping the Future of Climate and Security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024