Haryana Boosts Ration Depot Transparency with CCTV Directive
Haryana's Minister for Food, Civil Supplies, and Consumer Affairs, Rajesh Nagar, has mandated the installation of CCTV cameras at ration depots. This initiative aims to enhance transparency in operations and ensure prompt, equitable distribution of rations. Strict measures will be applied against depot holders who delay distributions.
- Country:
- India
In a move to bolster transparency at ration depots across Haryana, Minister Rajesh Nagar has called for the installation of CCTV cameras. This directive, issued during a departmental meeting, seeks to deter irregularities in ration distribution to underprivileged groups.
Nagar stressed the need for vigilant monitoring both at district and headquarters levels to ensure accountability. He underscored that any delay or misconduct by depot holders would trigger strict punitive actions.
Highlighting the importance of timely distribution, Nagar instructed that rations reach depots before the start of each month and criticized those shielding dishonest depot holders. The drive also includes the use of online updates and public communication to notify consumers about ration availability.
(With inputs from agencies.)
