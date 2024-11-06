Haryana Boosts Ration Depot Transparency with CCTV Directive

In a move to bolster transparency at ration depots across Haryana, Minister Rajesh Nagar has called for the installation of CCTV cameras. This directive, issued during a departmental meeting, seeks to deter irregularities in ration distribution to underprivileged groups.

Nagar stressed the need for vigilant monitoring both at district and headquarters levels to ensure accountability. He underscored that any delay or misconduct by depot holders would trigger strict punitive actions.

Highlighting the importance of timely distribution, Nagar instructed that rations reach depots before the start of each month and criticized those shielding dishonest depot holders. The drive also includes the use of online updates and public communication to notify consumers about ration availability.

