BJP Criticizes Siddaramaiah's Questioning: Charges of 'Stage-Managed Interrogation'
The BJP criticized Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's questioning by Lokayukta police, alleging it was a 'stage-managed' event. The party challenged Siddaramaiah to hand the case over to the CBI for impartial investigation. Controversy surrounds land allocations to Siddaramaiah's wife by the Mysore Urban Development Authority.
On Wednesday, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ridiculed the inquiry of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah by the Lokayukta police in the Mysore Urban Development Authority (MUDA) case, calling it a 'stage-managed questioning' and a 'match fixing'.
As Chief Minister Siddaramaiah faced questioning by Lokayukta Superintendent of Police T J Udesh, the BJP challenged him to assign the case to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) if his intentions were honest.
The allegations involve compensatory sites allocated to Siddaramaiah's wife in an upscale Mysuru area, suggesting impropriety compared to the actual property value of her acquired land. The BJP continues to demand transparency and integrity in the investigation process.
