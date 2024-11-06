Major Drug Bust: 10 Quintals of Opium Seized in Chittorgarh

In a significant operation, police in Rajasthan's Chittorgarh district seized over 10 quintals of illegal opium poppy powder, valued at approximately Rs 1.5 crore. The decisive bust occurred late Tuesday night when police, led by District Superintendent Sudhir Joshi, set up a barricade at the Palcha intersection.

During the operation, a speeding car crashed into the barricade, with its driver fleeing on foot. Another pickup vehicle closely following behind was intercepted by police, leading to a dramatic foot chase and subsequent exchange of gunfire between the constables and the fleeing suspects, the police reported.

Although two suspects managed to escape, Lal Singh Rajput was apprehended at the scene. He later identified his accomplices as Uday Lal Gurjar and Bhanwar Nayak. A search of the pickup revealed 55 plastic sacks containing 10.40 quintals of opium poppy powder and eleven live cartridges for a 12-bore gun.

