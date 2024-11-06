Left Menu

Major Drug Bust: 10 Quintals of Opium Seized in Chittorgarh

Over 10 quintals of illegal opium poppy powder valued at around Rs 1.5 crore was seized in Rajasthan's Chittorgarh district. One suspect was arrested, but two others escaped after engaging in a gunfire exchange with police. The arrest came after a high-speed chase and search of a pickup vehicle.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 06-11-2024 18:41 IST | Created: 06-11-2024 18:41 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
In a significant operation, police in Rajasthan's Chittorgarh district seized over 10 quintals of illegal opium poppy powder, valued at approximately Rs 1.5 crore. The decisive bust occurred late Tuesday night when police, led by District Superintendent Sudhir Joshi, set up a barricade at the Palcha intersection.

During the operation, a speeding car crashed into the barricade, with its driver fleeing on foot. Another pickup vehicle closely following behind was intercepted by police, leading to a dramatic foot chase and subsequent exchange of gunfire between the constables and the fleeing suspects, the police reported.

Although two suspects managed to escape, Lal Singh Rajput was apprehended at the scene. He later identified his accomplices as Uday Lal Gurjar and Bhanwar Nayak. A search of the pickup revealed 55 plastic sacks containing 10.40 quintals of opium poppy powder and eleven live cartridges for a 12-bore gun.

(With inputs from agencies.)

