CBI Unearths Illegal Mining Scandal in Jharkhand

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has ramped up its efforts against illegal mining in Jharkhand, resulting in the seizure of cash and jewelry worth more than Rs 65 lakh from former district mining officer, Bibhuti Kumar, in Sahibganj. These searches highlight pervasive illegal mining activities in the region.

Acting on the high court's directives, the CBI's comprehensive search operations extended to 20 locations, implicating several individuals, including Pankaj Mishra, a former aide to Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren. Mishra is one of the primary accused in the illegal stone mining case, which allegedly led to significant government revenue losses.

As the Jharkhand Assembly elections approach, the agency's findings underscore the potential political and legal ramifications, particularly for the ruling coalition. Evidence gathered so far points to a sprawling network of connections among influential individuals who allegedly concealed operations and profited illicitly.

(With inputs from agencies.)