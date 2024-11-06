China Backs Myanmar's Political Change

China's Premier Li Qiang underscored Beijing's endorsement of Myanmar's political transition and reconciliation on Wednesday. The assurance came during a meeting with Myanmar's ruling junta leader, Min Aung Hlaing, as documented by state media sources.

The diplomatic discussion took place in Kunming, the capital of China's southwestern Yunnan province, a region strategically significant due to its shared border with Myanmar.

This engagement reflects China's vested interests and proactive stance in shaping the political landscape of its neighboring nation amid global attention on Myanmar's internal developments.

(With inputs from agencies.)