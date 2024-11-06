China Backs Myanmar's Political Change
China's Premier Li Qiang emphasized China's support for Myanmar's political transition during talks with Myanmar's junta leader, Min Aung Hlaing, in Kunming. This meeting highlights China's diplomatic involvement in Myanmar's political climate amid ongoing international scrutiny.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Beijing | Updated: 06-11-2024 20:02 IST | Created: 06-11-2024 20:02 IST
- Country:
- China
China's Premier Li Qiang underscored Beijing's endorsement of Myanmar's political transition and reconciliation on Wednesday. The assurance came during a meeting with Myanmar's ruling junta leader, Min Aung Hlaing, as documented by state media sources.
The diplomatic discussion took place in Kunming, the capital of China's southwestern Yunnan province, a region strategically significant due to its shared border with Myanmar.
This engagement reflects China's vested interests and proactive stance in shaping the political landscape of its neighboring nation amid global attention on Myanmar's internal developments.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
India-China Border Patrolling Deal: A New Dawn in Diplomacy
Blinken's Middle East Diplomacy: A Push for Ceasefire in Gaza Conflict
Rising Tensions: Hezbollah Rockets and U.S. Diplomacy Clash in Middle East
Breakthrough in Border Diplomacy: India and China Reach Agreement
Diplomacy and Conflict: Blinken's Strategic Middle East Tour