China Backs Myanmar's Political Change

Updated: 06-11-2024 20:02 IST | Created: 06-11-2024 20:02 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  China
  • China

China's Premier Li Qiang underscored Beijing's endorsement of Myanmar's political transition and reconciliation on Wednesday. The assurance came during a meeting with Myanmar's ruling junta leader, Min Aung Hlaing, as documented by state media sources.

The diplomatic discussion took place in Kunming, the capital of China's southwestern Yunnan province, a region strategically significant due to its shared border with Myanmar.

This engagement reflects China's vested interests and proactive stance in shaping the political landscape of its neighboring nation amid global attention on Myanmar's internal developments.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

