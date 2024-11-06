Fraud Arrest Rocks Machhlishahr: Council Chairman Behind Bars
The chairman of the Machhlishahr town council, Sanjay Jaiswal, was arrested for fraud linked to selling vehicles with forged documents. His brother, Anurag Jaiswal, filed the complaint. Despite trying to evade arrest with a court stay, Sanjay was detained and remanded to jail.
The Machhlishahr town council chairman in Jaunpur, Sanjay Jaiswal, has been apprehended on allegations of fraud and selling vehicles using forged documents, according to the police.
Anurag Jaiswal, Sanjay's brother, lodged a complaint with the Home Department, claiming that Sanjay illegally seized 13 trailers he had provided for business purposes and subsequently sold them using counterfeit paperwork.
The local police, having verified the allegations, pursued an investigation and arrested Sanjay despite his efforts to evade capture through a court-sanctioned stay order.
