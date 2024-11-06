Delhi in Disarray: Rising Gun Violence Sparks Concern

Two firing incidents were reported in Delhi's Paschim Vihar and Dwarka on Wednesday, highlighting a surge in violence that has left communities on edge. Shots were fired at a grocery store and a car workshop, fortunately resulting in no casualties, according to the police.

The Paschim Vihar incident occurred at Raj Mandir hypermarket, where three masked men opened fire before fleeing. Shortly afterwards, in Dwarka's Najafgarh area, a car workshop also became a target. The shop owner, Joginder Singh, reported that multiple shots were fired at a parked car at his establishment.

Authorities suspect the involvement of Kapil Sangwan from the notorious Nandu gang. These incidents are among four reported in the past 48 hours, adding to Delhi's rising concerns over gang-related violence. Police have apprehended two individuals believed to be linked to the Gogi gang in connection with these events.

(With inputs from agencies.)