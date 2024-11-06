Left Menu

Union Home Minister's Meeting with Deceased Medic's Father Raises Hopes

The father of a deceased medic has been called for a meeting by Union Home Minister Amit Shah after lobbying for justice following his daughter's murder at RG Kar Hospital. The parents' efforts have drawn attention to the case, which is now being investigated by the CBI.

Updated: 06-11-2024 21:42 IST | Created: 06-11-2024 21:42 IST
Union Home Minister's Meeting with Deceased Medic's Father Raises Hopes
The grieving father of a medic, who tragically lost her life to a heinous crime, announced a forthcoming meeting with Union Home Minister Amit Shah. This development comes after the family reached out to Shah, seeking his intervention in their pursuit of justice.

While details remain under wraps, the father expressed hope that the interaction will aid their cause. Previously, the family had attempted to meet Shah during his Kolkata visit, encouraged by state BJP leaders, but the meeting did not materialize.

This case has garnered significant attention after the deceased medic was discovered raped and murdered at RG Kar Hospital. The Kolkata Police initially handled the investigation, making an arrest before the CBI took over as directed by the Calcutta High Court.

