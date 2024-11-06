Arrests in Shocking Agra Assault Case: Woman Escapes to Report Crime

In a disturbing development, two individuals have been detained by Agra police in connection with the alleged rape of a 20-year-old woman from Assam. The woman, traveling to Kerala to visit her brother, was reportedly deceived by a man from Pune with a false marriage proposal at New Delhi Railway Station.

The suspect led her to Agra, where she was held at a friend's place and subjected to sexual assault by both men. Demonstrating immense courage, the victim managed to escape and report the harrowing incident at Kiraoli Police Station in Agra.

In charge of the case, Officer Keval Singh confirmed the arrests and stated that legal action, including medical examinations, has been initiated under sections of the Bhartiya Nyay Sanhita. The case poses critical questions on women's safety and the integrity of legal procedures.

