Arrests in Shocking Agra Assault Case: Woman Escapes to Report Crime

Two men in Agra have been arrested for allegedly raping a 20-year-old woman from Assam. Lured by a fake marriage proposal, the woman was taken to Agra where she was assaulted. After escaping, she reported the crime to Kiraoli Police Station. Medical examination and legal procedures are underway.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Agra | Updated: 06-11-2024 22:56 IST | Created: 06-11-2024 22:56 IST
In a disturbing development, two individuals have been detained by Agra police in connection with the alleged rape of a 20-year-old woman from Assam. The woman, traveling to Kerala to visit her brother, was reportedly deceived by a man from Pune with a false marriage proposal at New Delhi Railway Station.

The suspect led her to Agra, where she was held at a friend's place and subjected to sexual assault by both men. Demonstrating immense courage, the victim managed to escape and report the harrowing incident at Kiraoli Police Station in Agra.

In charge of the case, Officer Keval Singh confirmed the arrests and stated that legal action, including medical examinations, has been initiated under sections of the Bhartiya Nyay Sanhita. The case poses critical questions on women's safety and the integrity of legal procedures.

Latest News

