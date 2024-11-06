Vice President's Call to Preserve India's Cultural Integrity and Constitution

At the Chhattisgarh Rajyotsav, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar raised serious concerns about systemic efforts to alter religious faith across India. He argued that these strategies use monetary influence to exploit innocence, jeopardizing India's millennia-old culture.

Dhankhar also spotlighted the persistent issue of Naxalism affecting Chhattisgarh's youth, urging vigilance to prevent youth from falling prey to such influences. He commended state leadership for their efforts against Maoism and highlighted positive governmental policies offering opportunities to the youth.

Reflecting on the Emergency era, the Vice President emphasized the inviolability of the Indian Constitution. With Constitution Day approaching, he urged young citizens to cherish democratic values and learn from past mistakes. Dhankhar also welcomed the increased representation of women in Chhattisgarh's assembly, noting its alignment with national progress.

(With inputs from agencies.)