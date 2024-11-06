High Court Dismisses Case Against Actor Allu Arjun

The Andhra Pradesh High Court has dismissed a police case against Telugu actor Allu Arjun, marking a significant relief in the ongoing legal challenge. The case stemmed from allegations that Arjun violated election conduct rules during a visit to a political leader's residence.

The FIR, lodged by Nandyala police, accused Arjun of creating a large public gathering by visiting YSRCP leader Shilpa Ravi Chandra Kishore Reddy's home without obtaining necessary approval from election officials. It also implicated Reddy, citing awareness of potential crowd issues.

Following pleas from both Arjun and Reddy, the court concluded that their arguments, emphasizing personal rather than political motives behind the visit, warranted dismissing the case. This decision came after an interim stay in proceedings and a comprehensive review.

