Controversy Erupts: AAP MLA Accused of Assault

A case has been registered against AAP MLA Jai Bhagwan Upkar for allegedly assaulting MCD officials during a raid on illegal slaughterhouses in Delhi's Shahbad Dairy area. The FIR reports a conflict involving unpaid penalties, threats, and physical altercations amid ongoing police investigations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 06-11-2024 23:39 IST | Created: 06-11-2024 23:39 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A legal storm brews as a case has been filed against Aam Aadmi Party's MLA, Jai Bhagwan Upkar, accused of assaulting municipal officials. These allegations arose during a raid targeting illegal slaughterhouses in Shahbad Dairy, sparking significant political and public attention.

The incident report specifies that MCD officials, headed by Sunil Kumar Ranga from the Narela zone, were present to inspect a shop where illegal animal slaughter was discovered. Confronted with a demand for compensation, shop owner Gul Mohammad refused to comply, escalating tensions.

As documented in the FIR, MLA Upkar, along with former councillor Shraddhanan, allegedly engaged in verbal warfare and physical threats. Amidst ongoing investigations by Delhi Police, there is yet to be an official comment from the Municipal Corporation of Delhi.

