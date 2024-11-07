Trio Nabbed for Smuggling Heroin and Areca Nuts
Three individuals, including a Myanmar national, were arrested for smuggling 128 gm of heroin and areca nuts valued at Rs 1 crore. The operation was conducted by Assam Rifles and other law enforcement agencies in Zote village, near the India-Myanmar border. The accused and contraband were taken by narcotics authorities for legal proceedings.
Three people, among them a national of Myanmar, have been apprehended for the possession of 128 grams of heroin and for smuggling areca nuts, collectively valued at Rs 1 crore, according to a statement by Assam Rifles.
The operations, conducted in Zote village within the Champhai district, near the India-Myanmar border, took place on Tuesday. They were executed by a collaborative team of Assam Rifles, Mizoram Excise and Narcotics Department, and the Customs Preventive Force.
The accused, identified as Nangkhawkhupa, aged 30, and Ruatfela, aged 36, both from Aizawl, as well as LT Siama, aged 39, from Myanmar, were turned over to the Excise and Narcotics Department in Champhai for further legal actions, stated the official release.
