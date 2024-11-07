Controversy Surrounds Ladki Bahin Yojana as Inflation Bites
Supriya Sule from NCP (SP) critiqued the Maharashtra government's Ladki Bahin Yojana, questioning the sufficiency of its Rs 1500 aid amid rising inflation. Sule highlighted that MVA won’t oppose the scheme but aims for value addition through healthcare and security for women. She reaffirmed MVA's amicable ties with Congress.
Supriya Sule, a prominent figure from NCP (SP), has expressed concerns over the Maharashtra government's Ladki Bahin Yojana, particularly questioning the adequacy of its Rs 1500 monthly aid as rising inflation burdens household budgets.
Sule emphasized that the opposition MVA coalition, which includes NCP (SP), Congress, and Shiv Sena (UBT), is not countering the scheme but instead focusing on augmenting the financial support by offering health care and security services to women.
Despite the program being termed a 'gamechanger' before the upcoming assembly elections, Sule stressed the coalition's interest lies in constructive additions rather than rivalry, highlighting their longstanding alliance with Congress.
