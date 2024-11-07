Parliamentary Probe into Waqf Land Allegations in Karnataka

A parliamentary committee led by Jagdambika Pal is in Karnataka to address concerns from farmers alleging their lands have been marked as Waqf properties. The inquiry follows complaints and aims to gather facts and prepare a report.

During the visit, Pal, accompanied by Bengaluru MP Tejasvi Surya, will engage with farmers and organizations in Hubballi, Vijayapura, and Belagavi. They aim to understand grievances following sudden claims by the State Waqf Board allegedly involving land traditionally owned by farmers.

The issue has escalated politically, with the BJP accusing the Congress government of a 'land jihad.' Chief Minister Siddaramaiah called for an immediate withdrawal of notices issued to farmers and nullification of unauthorized land record amendments.

(With inputs from agencies.)