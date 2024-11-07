Left Menu

Controversy Brews Over Supreme Court's Library Conversion

Former SCBA President Vikas Singh has objected to the Supreme Court converting the old judges' library into a museum, emphasizing the overlooked needs of the legal fraternity. In a letter to Chief Justice Chandrachud, Singh highlights urgent infrastructure demands for SCBA members, including workspaces and amenities near courtrooms.

Updated: 07-11-2024 12:07 IST
  • India

In a strongly worded letter addressed to Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud, former SCBA President Vikas Singh voiced his disapproval over the Supreme Court's decision to transform the judges' library into a public museum.

Singh argues that this move disregards the growing needs of the legal community. He underscores the lack of facilities such as workstations, a dedicated cafeteria, and restrooms near courtrooms, which he believes are essential for advocates' daily operations.

Singh urges the Chief Justice to reconsider the infrastructure plans to better accommodate the expanding SCBA membership and support their role in the judicial process.

(With inputs from agencies.)

