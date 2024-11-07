Police Constable Allegedly Assaults Neurosurgeon: Investigation Underway
A police constable in Chakeri has been suspended following allegations of assaulting a neurosurgeon, resulting in a leg fracture. The dispute originated after a motorcycle collision between the constable and the doctor. A preliminary inquiry is in motion, and actions are pending report findings.
In Chakeri, a police constable has been suspended amid allegations of assaulting a neurosurgeon, which led to the doctor's leg fracture. The incident reportedly occurred following a motorcycle collision.
The Deputy Commissioner of Police (East), Shrawan Kumar Singh, stated that a preliminary inquiry against the constable, named Aryan, is underway. A report on the incident is expected soon, determining further actions.
Neurosurgeon Himanshu Kumar was allegedly taken to a police outpost after the collision and assaulted. Despite the police suspension, no First Information Report (FIR) has been filed as of yet.
(With inputs from agencies.)
