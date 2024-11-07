Government School Teacher in Shimla Faces Sexual Harassment Allegations

A government school teacher in the Sunni area of Shimla district has been accused of sexually harassing a teenage student, police announced on Thursday.

The 46-year-old English teacher faces charges following a complaint from the school principal on Wednesday, who acted after an internal committee investigation and concerns raised by students.

The case involves a 15-year-old girl who alleged inappropriate behavior by the teacher, leaving her fearful. The allegations were reported to school authorities on October 26 by her classmates, prompting police to file charges under relevant legal sections.

