Left Menu

Government School Teacher in Shimla Faces Sexual Harassment Allegations

An English teacher at a government school in Shimla is accused of sexually harassing a 15-year-old student. The school's principal filed a complaint, leading to charges under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and POCSO Act. The allegations emerged after classmates reported the incident.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shimla | Updated: 07-11-2024 16:47 IST | Created: 07-11-2024 16:19 IST
Government School Teacher in Shimla Faces Sexual Harassment Allegations
Representative image Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • India

A government school teacher in the Sunni area of Shimla district has been accused of sexually harassing a teenage student, police announced on Thursday.

The 46-year-old English teacher faces charges following a complaint from the school principal on Wednesday, who acted after an internal committee investigation and concerns raised by students.

The case involves a 15-year-old girl who alleged inappropriate behavior by the teacher, leaving her fearful. The allegations were reported to school authorities on October 26 by her classmates, prompting police to file charges under relevant legal sections.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Triumphs Again: Indiana Remains Loyal

Trump Triumphs Again: Indiana Remains Loyal

 United States
2
Georgia Voter Trends: A Deep Dive into Exit Poll Insights

Georgia Voter Trends: A Deep Dive into Exit Poll Insights

 Global
3
Trump Secures Kentucky Victory for Third Time

Trump Secures Kentucky Victory for Third Time

 United States
4
Kamala Harris Clinches Democratic Victory in Vermont

Kamala Harris Clinches Democratic Victory in Vermont

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Business Entry to Insolvency: Portugal’s Roadmap for Economic Resilience

Navigating Product and Labor Market Regulations for Economic Stability and Growth

Efficient Agriculture Surveys: Machine Learning’s Role in Accurate Yield Estimations

Addressing Post-Pandemic Education Inequities: Key Findings on Learning Poverty

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024