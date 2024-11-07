Maharashtra Police Crackdown: Seizure of Illegal Firearms Ahead of Elections

In a significant operation ahead of the Maharashtra assembly elections, police in Palghar district have seized nine illegal pistols and arrested eight individuals. The operation, conducted by the crime branch, underscores the ongoing efforts to crack down on illegal activities as the crucial elections loom closer.

The breakthrough came after a crime branch team raided a partially constructed building in Vasai Koliwada on July 23, leading to the arrest of a 30-year-old man with a country-made pistol and live cartridges. His interrogation unveiled a broader network of illegal firearms supply.

Further investigations led to the capture of seven more suspects from Gujarat and Uttar Pradesh, with the entire cache valued at Rs 3.83 lakh. The accused are set to face legal proceedings under the Arms Act, as authorities remain vigilant in securing the state ahead of the November 20 polls.

(With inputs from agencies.)