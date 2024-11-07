Left Menu

Polish Authorities Raid Polsat HQ Amid Corruption Probe

Polish anti-corruption police conducted a raid at the Polsat broadcaster headquarters. News was confirmed by the minister's spokesperson for special services. Meanwhile, the state prosecutor's office and Polsat remained tight-lipped, providing no immediate comments on the situation as it unfolds.

In a significant move, Polish anti-corruption police forces entered Polsat's headquarters as part of an ongoing investigation, according to information released by the state's news agency, PAP.

Although this development has drawn public interest, further details remain scarce. A spokesperson from the minister overseeing special services disclosed the raid, offering little else.

Both the state prosecutor's office and Polsat's communications team have so far chosen to withhold comments, leaving many to speculate on the potential implications of this latest law enforcement action.

