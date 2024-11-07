Canada's Media Block Sparks Freedom of Speech Debate
India has expressed concern after Canada blocked the Australian media outlet Australia Today, shortly after it broadcast a press conference featuring India's External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Australian counterpart Penny Wong. The action raises questions about Canada's commitment to freedom of speech.
India has accused Canada of hypocrisy regarding freedom of speech after blocking the Australian media outlet, Australia Today. This action occurred shortly after the outlet broadcast a press conference by India's External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Australia's Penny Wong.
The External Affairs Ministry spokesman, Randhir Jaiswal, criticized the move, highlighting its impact on diaspora platforms. He questioned Canada's motivations, implying it reflects broader issues about freedom of expression.
Jaishankar, during his Australian visit, addressed allegations made by Canada against India without providing evidence. He also criticized Canada's surveillance on Indian diplomats and the political space allowed to anti-India groups.
