Farmers' Fury: Waqf Land Dispute Sparks Political Tensions in Karnataka

A significant dispute has emerged in Karnataka with over 500 farmers alleging their lands are wrongly claimed as Waqf properties. The controversy has drawn political attention, with claims of tampered records and politically motivated visits by officials, leading to protests and demands for accountability.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hubballi | Updated: 07-11-2024 18:30 IST | Created: 07-11-2024 18:30 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In Karnataka, a heated controversy has emerged as over 500 farmers from the state's northern districts have lodged petitions, claiming their lands are being misidentified as Waqf properties by the State Waqf Board.

Jagdambika Pal, Chairman of the Joint Committee of Parliament on the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, visited the area to hear grievances, but his visit was criticized by state leaders as politically motivated.

The ongoing disputes, involving allegations of record tampering and unauthorized land claims, have sparked tensions between farmers and the state government, with calls for action and protests against perceived political agendas.

(With inputs from agencies.)

