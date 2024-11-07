Farmers' Fury: Waqf Land Dispute Sparks Political Tensions in Karnataka

In Karnataka, a heated controversy has emerged as over 500 farmers from the state's northern districts have lodged petitions, claiming their lands are being misidentified as Waqf properties by the State Waqf Board.

Jagdambika Pal, Chairman of the Joint Committee of Parliament on the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, visited the area to hear grievances, but his visit was criticized by state leaders as politically motivated.

The ongoing disputes, involving allegations of record tampering and unauthorized land claims, have sparked tensions between farmers and the state government, with calls for action and protests against perceived political agendas.

