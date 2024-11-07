Court Grants Gautam Navlakha Permission for Delhi Visit Amidst Ongoing Case

A special court has allowed activist Gautam Navlakha to travel to Delhi to meet his sister, in compliance with conditions imposed on his bail by the Supreme Court in May.

The court order requires Navlakha to provide his mobile number with video call capability to the National Investigation Agency (NIA), deposit his passport, and submit his travel details.

The Elgar Parishad-Maoist links case involves alleged inflammatory speeches at a Pune conclave, purportedly leading to violence near a war memorial in Koregaon-Bhima. Of the 16 accused, seven remain incarcerated as the investigation unfolds.

(With inputs from agencies.)