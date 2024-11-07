Left Menu

Court Grants Gautam Navlakha Permission for Delhi Visit Amidst Ongoing Case

Activist Gautam Navlakha, an accused in the Elgar Parishad-Maoist links case, received court permission to travel to Delhi to meet his sister, as per conditions set by the Supreme Court upon granting him bail. He must comply with specific travel requirements while the case is under investigation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 07-11-2024 19:32 IST | Created: 07-11-2024 19:32 IST
Court Grants Gautam Navlakha Permission for Delhi Visit Amidst Ongoing Case
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A special court has allowed activist Gautam Navlakha to travel to Delhi to meet his sister, in compliance with conditions imposed on his bail by the Supreme Court in May.

The court order requires Navlakha to provide his mobile number with video call capability to the National Investigation Agency (NIA), deposit his passport, and submit his travel details.

The Elgar Parishad-Maoist links case involves alleged inflammatory speeches at a Pune conclave, purportedly leading to violence near a war memorial in Koregaon-Bhima. Of the 16 accused, seven remain incarcerated as the investigation unfolds.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Triumphs Again: Indiana Remains Loyal

Trump Triumphs Again: Indiana Remains Loyal

 United States
2
Georgia Voter Trends: A Deep Dive into Exit Poll Insights

Georgia Voter Trends: A Deep Dive into Exit Poll Insights

 Global
3
Trump Secures Kentucky Victory for Third Time

Trump Secures Kentucky Victory for Third Time

 United States
4
Kamala Harris Clinches Democratic Victory in Vermont

Kamala Harris Clinches Democratic Victory in Vermont

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Business Entry to Insolvency: Portugal’s Roadmap for Economic Resilience

Navigating Product and Labor Market Regulations for Economic Stability and Growth

Efficient Agriculture Surveys: Machine Learning’s Role in Accurate Yield Estimations

Addressing Post-Pandemic Education Inequities: Key Findings on Learning Poverty

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024