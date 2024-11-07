Left Menu

Youth Crime: Mobile Phone Heist Turns Deadly

Two individuals, including a juvenile, were apprehended by Delhi Police for allegedly stabbing and robbing a 22-year-old man. The victim, Azarudeen, was found dead at Yamuna Khadar. Following an investigation using CCTV footage, the accused were nabbed and the stolen mobile phone was recovered.

  • India

Delhi Police have arrested two individuals, including a juvenile, in connection with the fatal stabbing and robbery of a 22-year-old man. The incident took place at Yamuna Khadar, Usmanpur, prompting an immediate response from law enforcement.

Upon reaching the scene, officers found the victim, later identified as Azarudeen, who had multiple stab wounds and was declared dead at the hospital. Investigators quickly launched an inquiry to identify and apprehend the suspects.

CCTV footage led police to Mohammad Alam, 20, and a juvenile. Alam, who has a history of drug and alcohol abuse, reportedly committed the crime to fund his addiction. The stolen phone was recovered from him, according to officials.

