Youth Crime: Mobile Phone Heist Turns Deadly

Delhi Police have arrested two individuals, including a juvenile, in connection with the fatal stabbing and robbery of a 22-year-old man. The incident took place at Yamuna Khadar, Usmanpur, prompting an immediate response from law enforcement.

Upon reaching the scene, officers found the victim, later identified as Azarudeen, who had multiple stab wounds and was declared dead at the hospital. Investigators quickly launched an inquiry to identify and apprehend the suspects.

CCTV footage led police to Mohammad Alam, 20, and a juvenile. Alam, who has a history of drug and alcohol abuse, reportedly committed the crime to fund his addiction. The stolen phone was recovered from him, according to officials.

