Tragic End for Property Dealer in Deoria: Community in Shock

In Deoria district, a 26-year-old property dealer named Nihal Singh was shot dead by unidentified assailants near a petrol pump. The incident caused public outrage and prompted a police investigation. Singh, the only son of a family from Samogar village, was declared dead at the hospital.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gorakhpur(Up) | Updated: 07-11-2024 20:23 IST | Created: 07-11-2024 20:23 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A property dealer was brutally murdered in Deoria district, Uttar Pradesh, leading to widespread public outrage. The victim, Nihal Singh, was just 26 years old and was attacked near the Jaddu Parsia petrol pump.

According to police reports, three unidentified men on a motorcycle approached Singh, shooting him in the head. As he collapsed, they fired two more shots before escaping the scene. Despite attempts by passersby to help, Singh succumbed to his injuries at the hospital.

The killing has sent shockwaves through the local community. An FIR has been lodged, and police teams have been deployed to investigate the case. Singh was from Samogar village, with a father working in Kuwait. His sudden death has left the community and his family devastated.

(With inputs from agencies.)

